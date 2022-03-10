United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 318,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Specifically, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.