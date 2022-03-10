Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 925,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBX shares. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

