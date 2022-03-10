Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ULH stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

ULH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

