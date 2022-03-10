Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

