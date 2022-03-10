USDK Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $140.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.30 or 0.06586108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.74 or 0.99589952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041911 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

