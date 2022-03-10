VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGY shares. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

