VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.84 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $406.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

