Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.23.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.