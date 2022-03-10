VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $58.84 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

