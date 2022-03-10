Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $269.31

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $269.31 and last traded at $272.62, with a volume of 245271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.34 and a 200-day moving average of $322.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

