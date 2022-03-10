Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Cut by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $157.55. 11,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

