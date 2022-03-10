Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

