Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.27 and its 200 day moving average is $301.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

