Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 114,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 269,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

