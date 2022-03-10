Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 335,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

