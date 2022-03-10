Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.