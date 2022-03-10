Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

