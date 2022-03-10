Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.44% of Vector Group worth $47,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

