Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Virginia Boulet Purchases 50,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

