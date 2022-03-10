Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

