Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin Buys 13,158 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VBTX stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,328 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

