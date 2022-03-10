Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin Purchases 13,158 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VBTX opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.