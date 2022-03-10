Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.97. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

