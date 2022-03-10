Vetri Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $635.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vetri has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103422 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

