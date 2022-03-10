Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) CEO Steven W. Moster Buys 3,304 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viad by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viad by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

