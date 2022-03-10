Vito Legrottaglie Sells 5,000 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WSTG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

