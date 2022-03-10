Vito Legrottaglie Sells 5,000 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WSTG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
