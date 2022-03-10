Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Trading Up 10.5%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 16.87 and last traded at 16.57. Approximately 434,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 383,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.17.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAPY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines, production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

