Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 105.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

