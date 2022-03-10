Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vontier stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vontier by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

