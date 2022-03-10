Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 230.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

