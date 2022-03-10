W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $90.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $91.68 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

