Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WJXFF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Wajax has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

