Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:WJX opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.94. The firm has a market cap of C$430.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

