Warby Parker (WRBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,983,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,159,078 and sold 522,848 shares valued at $23,941,533.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

