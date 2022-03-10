Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Down 97.0% in February

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WARR. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WARR remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,666. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

