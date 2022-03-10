Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.36. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 300 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
