Wedbush Comments on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ETTX remained flat at $$1.65 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.