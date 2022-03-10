Wedbush Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NIKE stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 340,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.