Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SRRK stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

