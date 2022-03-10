Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.09.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.