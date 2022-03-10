Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 15,238 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vale by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 370.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vale by 49.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,671 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

