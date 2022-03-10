Wedbush Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $25.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.