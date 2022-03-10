Wedmont Private Capital Invests $201,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $111.88 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

