Wedmont Private Capital Invests $214,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $623.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,812. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

