Wedmont Private Capital Invests $224,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $233.11 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

