Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $277.68 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.23 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.