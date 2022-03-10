Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Telefónica by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

