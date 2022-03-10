Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $10,352,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

OLPX stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

