Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.