Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 647,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

